Software firms have a duty to pass on technical skills

Software is indeed eating the world, as the demand for a tech-savvy workforce continues to grow. However, comprehensive teaching and the development of a tech-oriented skillset is currently covered predominantly by institutions such as universities, independent training providers and large technology businesses.

According to a new report from software firm STX Next, however, smaller organizations also have a responsibility to pass on knowledge. The report claims that smaller businesses, many of which do not currently offer any training or education programs, usually can’t find the time or do not wish to expend resources.

Their unique position in the market, however, makes them the perfect candidate to help upskill the workforce and prepare for a technology-powered future.

“Despite these evident capabilities, it can be easy for a smaller company – where workloads are often hectic – to get caught up in the day-to-day and put other initiatives on the backburner,” said Maciej Dziergwa, CEO of STX Next.

Dziergwa believes smaller businesses should step up for selfish reasons, if nothing else. Training schemes can help them uncover new talent and act as a powerful short-term recruitment tool.

“Some of the finest new recruits can be discovered through training programs, and overall, it’s an inexpensive way of getting new talent on board,” he added. “So at the very least, such initiatives are effective in growing your company and establishing a supportive ethos.”

The technology sector demonstrated its strength and resilience last year, when the pandemic was in full swing. It has grown substantially, resulting in 55 percent of non-tech workers now contemplating a career transition into IT-based roles, the report concluded.