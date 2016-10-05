Some companies still use paper and it hurts

Many organisations still rely on paper, and that has caused a whole lot of trouble for them, according to a new report by M-Files Corporation. Another reason to fully embrace the paperless office, I’d say.

Anyway, this new report says that more than four fifths (81 per cent) of employees print at least one paper a day, and almost a third (29 per cent) have read something confidential because a paper was left lying about. Almost four out of ten (38 per cent) reported losing or misplacing documents at least ‘a few times’ a month. M-Files believes this number is probably even bigger, because 62 per cent answered the question with ‘I don’t know’.

More than half (52 per cent) of documents received get left in paper form on desks or in cabinets, while 55 per cent use paper-based processes to capture signatures for documents with approval requirements. "The results from this survey reinforce what we see at many businesses, which is that many still rely heavily on paper.

This creates a ripple effect that negatively impacts enterprise-wide productivity and ultimately leads to a measurable loss of revenue," said Greg Milliken, vice president of marketing at M-Files Corporation.

"Organizations with an electronic document management system such as M-Files operate at a vastly superior level of efficiency compared to those that still rely on paper files and folders."

However, things are moving in the right direction. More than half (55 per cent) said their company has a formal plan, or a strategy, to reduce paper usage in the company.

Image Credit: Jason Truscott / Flickr