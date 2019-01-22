Some free VPN apps on Android come with malware, DNS leaks

Some free VPN apps for Android come with serious privacy issues, as well as malware, new research claims. Metric Labs claims that out of the top free 150 VPN apps found on Google's Play Store, 27 were flagged as potential sources for malware.

It was also said that a quarter (25 per cent) leaks DNS information. Permissions, which is generally seen as a touchy subject, also turned out to be a problem. The report says 85 per cent of all tested free VPN apps exposed their users to risks through questionable permissions. These include location tracking, access to device status information, use of camera and microphone (albeit in a smaller percentage), and access to the user's last known location.

Commenting to BleepingComputer about the result of the research Simon Migliano, Metric Labs' Head of Research, says: “While we didn't upgrade any apps that offered premium versions and do additional testing, I am confident that the main privacy issues would persist: ie leaks, intrusive permissions and risky code functions. It’s still the same app when you upgrade after all. It's possible that network performance may be better in some instances as paid subscribers gain access to the full range of servers.”

The full report, which explains the methodology and serves as a risk index designed to help Android users understand privacy risks, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Flickr / Mike MacKenzie