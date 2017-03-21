Some Three UK users have had their private data exposed

A couple of bizarre incidents happened to Three users in the UK recently, and the media are suspecting the company might be facing a new data breach.

According to a report by The Guardian, some customers, logging into their accounts, were “presented with the names, addresses, phone numbers and call histories of strangers”.

On Three’s Facebook page, there is a couple of complaints of users saying they were presented with other people’s details when they logged into the my3 service.

“Why do I have someone else’s details when I log onto my3?”, wrote Dazz Burns. Another user, Mark Thompson, said: “Care to explain just how my details have been shared, how many people have had access to my personal information, for how long, and how many of your other customers have had their details leaked by yourselves to other members of the public as well?”, before describing the incident as a “shocking breach of data privacy”.

Three responded via a spokesperson, saying it’s investigating the matter:

“We are aware of a small number of customers who may have been able to view the mobile account details of other Three users using My3,” a spokesman said. “No financial details were viewable during this time and we are investigating the matter.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it “will be looking into this potential incident involving Three”.

“Data protection law requires organisations to keep any personal information they hold secure,” the regulator’s spokesperson said. “It’s our job to act on behalf of consumers to see whether that’s happened and take appropriate action if it has not.”

