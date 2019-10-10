Some US firms will get green light to work with Huawei again

Some American companies may soon be able to resume selling certain products or services to Huawei.

According to the New York Times, some 130 companies applied for licenses to the US Commerce Department which, if granted, would allow them to sell 'non-sensitive' goods to the Chinese telecoms giant.

High-level officials from the two countries will meet later this week to resume trade talks, and the media expect that the results of these talks could come in the form of granted licenses.

The New York Times also claims that the Trump administration told the Commerce Department to start approving licenses for a few companies.

Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while the country’s government called on the US to treat Chinese companies equally.

“China urges the U.S. side to cease its forced suppression and sanctions on Chinese companies, including Huawei, and fairly and justly treat Chinese enterprises,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Thursday at a daily briefing.

The US and China have been engaged in a trade war for more than a year now. The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has found itself in the crossfire and, as a result, it was banned from building 5G infrastructure in the States.

The US claims Huawei could present a threat to national security, something the company vehemently denies.