Spam and phishing attacks bounce back with a vengeance

Cybercriminals have been increasingly targeting banks and other financial institutions with their phishing attacks, according to new reports from Kaspersky Lab.

The security company is saying its tech prevented more than 100 million attempts to visit phishing pages, with more than a third of those (35.7 per cent) being from the financial sector.

The second most targeted industry is IT, with 13.83 per cent of attacks. This is 12 per cent more, compared to the previous quarter, signaling strong growth in cyber-crime.

This year’s second quarter has seen 21 per cent of attacks against banks, eight per cent against online shops and six against payment systems.

Brazil is the country with the largest share of users attacked by phishers, followed by China, Georgia, Kirghizstan and Russia.

There were almost 60,000 attempts to visit fake sites from cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges in the period. Besides ‘traditional’ phishing, hackers have now begun looking for cryptocurrency private keys, which would allow them to steal a victim’s cryptocurrency, as well.

“The financial services industry continues to be a lucrative target for cybercriminals – which is reflected in our latest spam and phishing findings," said David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

"It comes as a timely reminder for customers of the financial services industry to remain vigilant when entering their bank details online, as cybercriminals will continue to use innovative techniques to obtain this information. Ensuring the right security measures are in place is just one step an individual can take to protect their details."

Image Credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock