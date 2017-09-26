Splunk bets on machine learning to boost the next generation of big data

Splunk has revealed plans to boost the power of its enterprise software offerings thanks to the power of machine learning.

Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s conf2017 event in Washington today, Splunk chief product officer Richard Campione highlighted how machine learning could help the company’s customers get even more insight out of their data.

Noting that the technology has become a popular topic, and one that is already benefitting many businesses, he asked the audience, "Why don't we see (machine learning) everywhere? Why is it mainly hype right now? It's because it is difficult to do in practice - and this is the challenge we are taking on."

Campione revealed that the company’s new Splunk Enterprise 7.0 and Splunk Cloud offerings will be equipped with powerful machine learning tools that will allow customers to use Splunk’s platforms to spot and predict future IT, security and business issues and collect and react to data insights faster than ever before.

“Machine learning is critical to customer success and to the evolution of Splunk,” he said. “Our seamlessly integrated capabilities open up machine learning to everyone, enabling our customers to better predict future outcomes and more effectively analyse their data. Data is a strategic advantage and organisations are looking for the fastest, most efficient way to turn data into answers.”

The company says that its new offerings will help its customers quickly and easily gain more in-depth insights into their data, whilst also delivering massive improvement in performance and scale. This includes at least a 20x support for metrics accelerates monitoring and alerting, and a 3x faster improvement when it comes to core search technology.

Splunk Enterprise 7.0 is available today, with Splunk Cloud available in January 2018.

“The fact of the matter is that data keeps growing and growing...and it's never going to stop,” Campione said, noting that the company wants to do for machine learning what it has already done with big data.

"Pushing the boundaries of scale is hard work...Splunk's mission is to become the best at handling all kinds of data (and) we're going to keep focusing on this.”