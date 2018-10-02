Splunk boosts business security offerings through the power of AI

Splunk has revealed a major upgrade to its security protection as it looks to provide peace of mind for customers all around the world.

At the company’s .conf18 event in Orlando today, Splunk revealed an upgrade to its Security Solutions platform that should make it easier for companies to spot threats affecting their organisation.

Top of the line is the SOAR platform, newly added to Splunk following the company’s acquisition of Phantom earlier this year, which now allows security teams to automate complex processes and streamline existing tasks to stay on top of the latest threats.

Elsewhere, the updated Splunk Enterprise Security 5.2 launch comes with a number of new additions including a new Use Case Library to let users quickly identify and onboard existing security practices into their business, event sequencing and a clearer investigation workbench to track threats from beginning to end.

“As security threats increase in both velocity and complexity, our customers have a more urgent need to take action on their data so they can respond to vulnerabilities at machine speed,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president and general manager of security markets, Splunk.

“The next generation of Splunk’s security portfolio provides a security operations platform, making Splunk’s vision of a security nerve center a reality.”

The company also unveiled a new version of its Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) service that can help IT teams better predict and prevent problems to ensure greater efficiency.

Powered by some of Splunk’s latest machine learning and AI breakthroughs, ITSI 4.0 looks to provide a quick and easy way to detect emerging problems and simplify or automate incident investigation and workflows across all of a company’s data sources.

A newly-designed dashboard provides clear information on the status of all your systems, with KPI analytics able to predict outages before they even happen - and also suggest what the possible cause could be.

Thanks to a new tie-up with VictorOps, Splunk users can even monitor all their security alerts from their mobile devices, meaning businesses should never be caught short.

The new Phantom offerings are available to download today, with Splunk Enterprise Security 5.2 available from October 16th.