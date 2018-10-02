Splunk: How the big data revolution can change your business for good

Splunk has unveiled a number of new updates to its core programs as it looks to help businesses everywhere get the most out of their data.

Speaking at the company’s .conf 2018 event in Orlando today, Splunk CEO and president Doug Merritt emphasised the need for organisations to, “embrace data to make things happen.”

“We are in the midst of the data revolution, and these product updates ensure the Splunk platform evolves as our world does to deliver business outcomes no matter the organization, team or dataset,” he told nearly eight thousand attendees at the conference keynote.

“There are two kinds of companies today: those who only record events with data, and those who make things happen with data. These advancements in machine learning, performance and investigation to the Splunk Platform help our customers take fast action, and our product roadmap will shift mindsets about what is possible to achieve.”

In order to power this action, the company revealed Splunk> Next, a continually evolving platform that will offer the company’s latest technological to customers to evaluate and roll out.

Among the new offerings is Splunk Data Stream Processor, which allows users to monitor and perform analytics on big data loads in real-time. Also announced was a new Splunk Mobile app that allows secure access to all your data, real-time push notifications and alerts if anything goes south with your system - all on a mobile device or Apple Watch.

All these data flows can be monitored in clearer detail than ever thanks to Splunk Business Flow, and companies can also use Splunk Developer Cloud to create their own data-rich apps.

Elsewhere, the company also revealed a number of upgrades to its Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud platforms, described as being "at the core of everything you know and love about Splunk" by Josh Klahr, VP of enterprise product management.

This includes a new feature that lets customers move data to and from the Splunk Platform regardless of its format, state or location, along with a new graphical user interface known as Guided Data Onboarding, that simplifies data migration to the platforms.

“IT environments are complex and dynamic and IT teams are constantly under pressure to make sense of their data and take action” said Rick Fitz, senior vice president and general manager of IT markets at Splunk.

“The ability to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict service degradation and prevent issues allows these teams to focus on driving value for the business. We make smart IT teams smarter with a platform that brings together all the data to provide complete visibility.”