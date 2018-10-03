Splunk targets Industry 4.0 with first-ever IoT platform

Splunk is taking a leap into the smart connected world with the launch of its first IoT platform.

Announced at the company’s .conf18 event in Orlando today, Splunk Industrial IoT brings together several of its existing analytics tools into a single package that will allow organisations to gain a much better insight into their data.

The launch looks to target industrial organisations across multiple verticals, with engineering, shipping, utilities and heavy industry among the fields already signed up to try the platform.

"We're all part of the IoT revolution,” Seema Haji, Splunk director of product marketing IoT told the audience at the conference’s keynote today, “the industrial IoT market is at a unique time for disruption.”

"With our new launch into IoT, We're taking Splunk's ability to make machine data usable and accessible to an entirely new set of organisations,and an entirely new set of users - we’re giving them the opportunity to address multiple challenges with a single technology.”

Splunk Industrial IoT includes the company’s Enterprise platform, which offers high-end data analytics and reporting tools powered by machine learning.

This could allow manufacturers to spot potential maintenance issues, stopping the problem of unplanned downtime, which costs industrial organisations billions every year. Splunk says its new platform can provide real-time visibility into the millions of sensors being utilised by industrial companies moving across to the IoT in order to pursue greater efficiency.

This is also helped by the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which offers customers the opportunity to use field-tested algorithms in their operations, across fields such as anomaly detection and forecasting to spot an early signs of trouble.

The platform also promises to offer powerful security and compliance protection, helping industrial firms safeguard against targeted attacks.

“Splunk for Industrial IoT is bringing industrial operations into the modern era by helping Operational Technology teams keep factories running, increase production and predict problems – while keeping operations secure,” said Ammar Maraqa, senior vice president and general manager of IoT Markets at Splunk.

“Industrial organisations have lacked easy-to-use, real-time data analytics that use machine learning to help predict downtime and prioritize alerts across disparate systems so the business can take action.”