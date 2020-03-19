Supercharged AI security attacks are 'inevitable'

According to a new report from Darktrace, the majority of security leaders expect AI-powered cyberattacks to commence as early as next year.

Polling security decision-makers across various industries - including retail, financial services and manufacturing - Darktrace found many expect hackers to use AI to increase the scale and speed of attacks.

Two thirds also expect AI to catalyse the development of entirely new methods of attack, while three quarters are most concerned about business disruption.

The consensus among security experts is that businesses will need to use AI themselves to defend against AI-based threats.

“When it becomes a war of algorithms against algorithms, only autonomous response will be able to fight back at machine speeds to stop AI-augmented attacks,” said Max Heinemeyer, Director of Threat Hunting at Darktrace.

“If an organisation is not operating with AI-enabled defences to counter AI-enabled attacks, how can it expect to win? The goal is to fight these advanced attacks with advanced tactics that detect, interpret, and respond to the threat before it has a chance to make an impact," he added.

AI-based solutions could also be used to defend against attacks that occur outside of working hours, which are increasing in number according to another recent report.