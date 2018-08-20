Superfast broadband could bring £9bn boost to UK

The Government is claiming its superfast broadband initiative has helped local businesses increase turnover by £9 billion.

The Evaluation of the Economic Impact and Public Value of the Superfast Broadband Programme, an independent assessment of the impact the rollout has had in its first years (2012-2016) found that besides the £9bn increase, the report also says there has been a £690 million net increase in Gross Value Added to the UK economy, as well as a reduction of almost 9,000 individuals claiming jobseekers allowance.

The average ROI, according to the report, is £12.28 for every £1 invested by the Government and local authorities. And finally, the report says there is strong indication that high take-up rates of the Government's superfast program have encouraged the telecoms industry to expand their own commercial broadband projects.

“Our rollout of superfast broadband across the UK has been the most challenging infrastructure project in a generation but is one of our greatest successes,” said Minister for Digital, Margot James. “We are reaching thousands more homes and businesses every week, that can now reap the clear and tangible benefits that superfast broadband provides. We are helping to ensure the downfall of the digital divide.”

Over the next few years, it is estimated that another million of UK homes and businesses will gain access to superfast broadband, taking its coverage to 90 per cent.

