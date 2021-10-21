Supply chain attacks are a bigger risk than ever

When it comes to defending against supply chain attacks, the majority of organizations feel confident in their ability to stay safe. However, more than half (53 percent) are more vulnerable than they realize, a report from security firm Acronis suggests.

Based on a survey of 3,600 IT managers and remote employees working at SMBs, the report asserts that most companies are under a barrage of cyberattacks, but do not deploy industry-standard protection measures.

Eight in ten companies reported being attacked at least once this year, up from 64 percent a year ago, while almost a third faced at least one attack per day. And the most common attack types, such as phishing and malware, have reached record levels this year.

Yet despite this increase in threat volume, almost half of IT managers (47 percent) aren’t using multi-factor solutions to defend their tools and services, saying it’s either too complex or lacks value.

Instead, they are out for more antivirus solutions, backup and recovery solutions, vulnerability assessments and patch management services, as well as more remote monitoring.

The latter is particularly important, given the rising popularity of remote working, and the opportunity this new model presents to criminals looking for holes in the supply chain.

“Only a small number of companies have taken the time to modernize their IT stack with integrated data protection and cybersecurity. The threat landscape will continue to grow and automation is the only path to greater security, lower costs, improved efficiency and reduced risks,” said Candid Wuest, Acronis VP of Cyber Protection Research.