Supply chain execs and employees feel differently about digital transformation

Digital transformation is also reshaping supply chain organisations, but there's a certain disconnect between executives and employees in how they perceive this change. According to a new report by Gartner, 36 per cent of supply chain executives believe they're ready for the challenge of leading employees through change.

On the other hand, just 13 per cent of employees think they're ready for the same undertaking.

"To adapt and respond on the fly to the challenges their organisation faces, supply chain leaders must develop the organisation's change capabilities," said Ken Chadwick, research director at Gartner. "Being 'change agile', having the ability to design and adopt new ideas and changes quickly and completely, should be the goal of supply chain leaders in the digital era."

If they want to successfully lead change, executives need to understand how employees engage. They want to understand the purpose of change better, and how it will affect their role. That's why training, piloting and feedback are considered essential.

"For the most effective change management strategy, communication is of paramount importance," said Mr Chadwick. "Supply chain leaders need to create a communications plan that articulates the importance of working together toward a well-defined vision, and tailors messages and engagement methods to different audiences in order to successfully embrace new ways of working."

"Supply chain leaders need to engage a team in a post-day-one follow up on system issues and training in order to keep employees moving to new business practices," concluded Mr Chadwick.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens