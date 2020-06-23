Support in the tech industry remains high despite pandemic worries

Despite the economy being heavily shaken by the effects of Covid-19, confidence in the IT industry remains high, which should translate into increased investment according to a new report from IT job board CWJobs.

Polling more than 1,000 IT workers and 500 IT decision makers, the firm found that half (49 percent) of IT decision makers believe their companies will increase their tech budgets as a result of new learnings after the pandemic.

At the moment, most businesses are focused on surviving the crisis, and their attention is turned towards IT support skills, which are considered essential to keeping the boat afloat.

It also appears the industry is well-stocked with talent. The fear of losing employees has shrunk significantly in the last year, from 26 to 19 percent. Meanwhile, 12 percent of public sector IT pros (up from seven percent last year) said they won't consider defecting to the private sector within the next five years.

While most tech pros understand the need for general IT support skills, they are also aware that more advanced skills will be required in future. With that in mind, more than a third (36 percent) chose to specialise in cybersecurity, while just under a third (30 percent) chose cloud.

It seems a bit too early for artificial intelligence though, which IT professionals believe will take between two and five years to rise to prominence.