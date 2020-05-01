Surge in device usage leaves enterprises at risk

Enterprises are using more devices than ever before, but a disregard for basic security is posing a threat to business data, according to a new report from endpoint security firm Absolute.

According to its Remote Work and Distance Learning Insights Centre, a 49 percent increase in heavy device usage has been recorded among enterprise users in recent weeks.

The average Windows 10 enterprise device, meanwhile, lags 90 days behind patching and almost three quarters rely on outdated operating systems.

A quarter of devices are missing a critical security application - whether that's antivirus, VPN or an encryption service - and in other cases these applications are inactive or outdated.

These security failures are posing a distinct threat, with the quantity of sensitive data held on enterprise endpoints up by almost a half (46 percent) since the pandemic began.

“As this crisis took hold, we saw our customers mobilise quickly to get devices into the hands of students and employees and navigate the challenges of standing up remote work and distance learning programs,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute.

“What has become resoundingly clear is there has never been a more critical time for having undeletable endpoint resilience.”