SUSE acquires OpenStack Iaas and Cloud Foundry PaaS from HPE

SUSE has announced that it will acquire OpenStack and Cloud Foundry from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in a move designed to accelerate the company's growth and entry into new markets.

The German company will integrate the assets of OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) into its own SUSE OpenStack Cloud. SUSE will use Cloud Foundry and its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) assets to help it bring a certified, enterprise-ready solution to market for all of the customers and partners currently using its ecosystem.

As part of the deal, HPE has agreed to making SUSE its preferred open source partner for all of its Linux, OpenStack and Cloud Foundry solutions. SUSE's CEO Nils Brauckmann offered more details on the acquisition, saying: “The driving force behind this acquisition is SUSE's commitment to providing open source software-defined infrastructure technologies that deliver enterprise value for our customers and partners. This also demonstrates how we're building our business through a combination of organic growth and technology acquisition. Once again, this strategy sends a strong message to the market and the worldwide open source community that SUSE is a company on the move.”

Ric Lewis, SVP and GM of HPE's Software-Defined and Cloud Group, explained the company's decision to partner with SUSE, saying: “We are evolving our investment strategy to focus on developing the next generation of hybrid cloud solutions, which combines HPE technology with a broad ecosystem of open source and partner technologies that support traditional and cloud native applications.

"Customers tell us they need simple hybrid offerings. By partnering with SUSE, HPE will continue to provide high quality OpenStack and Cloud Foundry PaaS solutions that are simple to deploy into customer’s multi-cloud environments.”

