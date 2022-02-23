Sustainability innovation is improving profitability for many companies

Businesses that work to improve their sustainability are more likely to grow their bottom line, a new report suggests.

Surveying 500 companies worldwide on their business sustainability strategies, telecoms firm NTT and marketing company Thoutlab found that 44 percent experienced improved profitability as a direct result of their sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, two-thirds (69 percent) of global executives agree digital innovation is key to achieving sustainability goals across environmental, social and economic measures.

For 68 percent of the respondents, building a sustainable future is a top priority for their organizations. The trigger, in many cases (47 percent), was the Covid-19 pandemic, which NTT describes as a "watershed moment" with regards to business sustainability.

Only 12 percent consider sustainability initiatives “lip service”, while roughly 40 percent said customers, employees and shareholders expect them to drive positive change.

“As the global population refocuses its attention on the health and wellbeing of people and the planet, we have seen a renewed commitment from organizations to implement and advance sustainable business practices,” said Vito Mabrucco, Head of Global Marketing at NTT.

“At the same time, the health of people versus the health of profits is not an either-or-decision; sustainability and profitability are becoming mutually reliant.”