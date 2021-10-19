Switch to remote is having a negative impact on B2B companies

Remote working is causing many B2B organizations to miss out on key sales opportunities, an new report from HubSpot claims.

Based on a survey of 250 UK customer experience professionals, the report states that a third (36 percent) of B2B buyers have given up on a purchase because they couldn't get any help along the way. When buying from a business, most respondents fail to reach a person who could resolve an issue they had with a product or a service.

Sales aside, businesses are also risking their reputation. According to the paper, almost half of CX professionals (45 percent) have previously been forced to complain about their problems on social media and review sites, as they couldn’t get anyone to help them with their problems any other way.

Despite heavy investment in digital channels (88 percent), CX pros are not oblivious to the problem, HubSpot says. Almost three-quarters (72 percent) are investing more in human interactions for B2B sales.

For the future, a third (32 percent) want to invest in new software for customer service teams, while 31 percent want to invest in a new CRM platform. This investment will be coupled with investment in people, HubSpot concludes, as a third (30 percent) of the respondents are interested in training their staff further.

“An omnichannel approach will always be vital to success, but the report shows that the ability to speak and interact with a person during the sales cycle remains an incredibly important part of delivering an excellent experience for B2B customers,” said Susanne Rönnqvist Ahmadi, VP Marketing at HubSpot.

“Businesses need to continue investing in the areas that matter most to their customers and improve the experience both online and offline. All companies, no matter their shape or size, must ensure they have the foundations right when it comes to building a customer relationship that will stand the test of time.”