Symantec boosts security protection for Azure and Office 365

Symantec is set to provide a significant security boost for Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

The company believes this will make it easier for people to adopt a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Going forward, Azure will now be secured with the Symantec Web Security Service, enabling users to better control and protect corporate use of the cloud, but also prevent data leaks and make sure their company is compliant with the latest rules and regulations.

With Symantec, entire network security stacks can be moved to the cloud, which enables for a direct, secure connectivity to either Office 365 or Azure, but also to the web as a whole.

“Symantec and Microsoft continue to share a commitment to online security,” said Sheila Jordan, Symantec senior vice president and CIO. “Through our efforts, we are bringing world class security solutions to Azure to help customers realize the speed, flexibility and capacity of cloud computing while staying protected against today’s evolving threats.”

“The collaboration between Microsoft and Symantec brings together advanced network security and intelligent cloud infrastructure,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise Group. “Symantec’s full suite of security and compliance controls complement our broad set of Azure security solutions to provide customers with an ideal, trusted cloud platform.

Image Credit: Andrea Danti / Shutterstock