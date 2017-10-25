Symantec bumps up enterprise security with 'complete' platform

Symantec has boosted its aim to provide businesses with the the most comprehensive end-to-end security offering around with the launch of a new enterprise service.

The company's Endpoint Security for the Cloud Generation combines many of Symantec's top existing platforms and tools into one platform, allowing companies to detect, respond, deceive, adapt and prevent threats from a single unified offering, and meaning CISOs or IT managers can monitor and manage threats, whilst also reducing their IT security complexity and costs.

Built on Symantec's Endpoint Protection program, the new offering includes services such as deception technology, Mobile Threat Defence, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Hardening and intensive protection through advanced machine learning.

Symantec says that the release was prompted by the growing threats facing businesses of all sizes in this modern age, with the company's platforms detecting over 700,000 threats every day.

“Our new endpoint solution is exactly what our customers have been asking for – best of breed capabilities, integrated into a single agent, to help them streamline, lower costs and effectively combat advanced threats, malware and ransomware,” said Mike Fey, Symantec president and COO.

“More importantly, these technologies are not simply integrated -- they lead going head-to-head against industry counterparts. We call it Endpoint Security for the Cloud Generation and we are very proud to offer this level of advancement to our customers, completing another important milestone in our endpoint security strategy.”