T-Mobile discloses customer data breach affecting two million users

T-Mobile US and MetroPCS suffered a data breach which probably left some user data exposed, the two companies announced in a press release recently.

This Thursday, the two companies posted a statement on the T-Mobile website, saying a potential security breach, which occurred on August 20, was discovered and promptly shut down.

While no financial information was stolen, or social security numbers, some information might have been exposed, including name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or post-paid).

Roughly three per cent of its 77 million customers might have been affected, T-Mobile told Motherboard.

“Fortunately not many,” the spokesperson said in a text message, adding she could not disclose the exact number. “We found it quickly and shut it down very fast,” the spokesperson said.

“Our cyber-security team discovered and shut down an unauthorized access to certain information, including yours, and we promptly reported it to authorities. None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised” the announcement published on the company’s website read.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access. We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

