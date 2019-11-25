T-Mobile suffers data breach, over a million customers affected

T-Mobile has been breached with more than a million of its customers having their personal data exposed.

The phone network confirmed that its users’ names, billing addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rates, plans and calling features have all been disclosed. Payment information and credit card information was not breached, the company added.

On its own, the data that was compromised isn’t exactly dangerous, but it could still be used in identity theft or account takeover attacks.

T-Mobile said it notified its users of the hack, but didn’t want to provide additional information about the hack at this time. It only said that less than 1.5 per cent of its customers were affected by the breach.

The attack was spotted in early November this year, and T-Mobile said it moved to shut it down “immediately”.

T-Mobile customers are advised to change their passwords immediately, even though the company claims no passwords were compromised, and check their account details for any suspicious activity.

This is not the first time T-Mobile was breached. In August last year, the company disclosed a data breach which affected roughly two million customers.

While no financial information was stolen, or social security numbers, some information might have been exposed, including names, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or post-paid).

Roughly three per cent of its 77 million customers might have been affected, T-Mobile said at the time.