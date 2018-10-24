Tableau pledges $100m to use data for global change

Tableau has revealed it will be giving $100m to help solve some of the most pressing global issues through technology.

The software giant has promised the investment in software, training and financial support through its Tableau Foundation charitable arm, which was set up by employees to encourage the use of technology in overcoming some of the pressing problems around today.

The pledge includes an equity donation of $25 million by Tableau early next year to fund the Foundation's work.

“For the past five years, Tableau Foundation has partnered with leading non-profits, governments, and fellow Tableau Community members to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time,” said Adam Selipsky, Tableau CEO.

“This grant will enable the power of analytics and this community to go further, use data to help solve some of our most complex problems, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in need."

The Tableau Foundation has contributed over $30 million in software, services and cash to support 5,770 organisations working in 86 countries since its launch in 2014.

These investments have helped non-profits like to use data to tackle issues such as combating diseases, bringing clean water to children in developing countries, and reducing veteran homelessness across the United States.

This includes a joint project between the Tableau Foundation and PATH called Visualize No Malaria, which helped Zambia’s Ministry of Health to use analytics to help virtually eliminate malaria across the African nation.