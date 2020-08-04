Tablet market enjoys ‘renaissance’ during lockdown

The tablet market has been on a clear downward trajectory for the past few years, amid a slump in popularity, but the pandemic appears to have given the much-maligned device a second wind.

Shipments of tablet devices have seen a significant spike in recent months, according to analyst house Canalys, driven by the rise of remote working and elearning.

In Q2, the volume of devices sold increased by 26 percent year-on-year and all of the five most popular manufacturers recorded a material growth in shipments.

Apple leads the pack by a significant margin with 38 percent market share, shipping 14.25 million iPads in Q2. Samsung, Huawei, Amazon and Lenovo round out the top five, all enjoying a growth in tablet sales of more than 35%.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use,” explained Ishan Dutt, Canalys analyst.

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased competition for communal screen access between household members forced to stay indoors. Tablets help overcome this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they are more budget-friendly than desktops and notebooks.”

The overall PC market (including tablets) also grew 14% year-on-year, with 110.5 million units shipped. Lenovo topped the charts, shipping 20.2 million devices (an increase of 12%), followed closely by Apple, HP and Dell.