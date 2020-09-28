Tablet sales are finally improving

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has forced people to spend more time at home than ever before. And as a result, tablet sales are on the rise, claims a new report from Strategy Analytics.

Consumers and professionals worldwide are turning to new tablet devices for entertainment, work and education, driving an expected rise in global sales of one percent year-on-year.

In total, Strategy Analytics expects 160.8 million tablets to be sold worldwide this year.

Despite the rise, however, the firm believes tablet sales are “likely to remain plateaued” over the coming years, while devices that can compete with notebook PCs (such as 2-in-1s) more seriously could achieve stronger results.

Further, for the first time ever, consumers are more interested in a larger form factor, with the majority of tablets sold this 10’’ and greater in size.

“Productivity is a key driver in these trends, but let’s face it: quarantine is boring and streaming video is always better on a larger screen. Even low-cost entertainment slate tablets have caught a piece of the boom in tablet demand,” said Eric Smith, Director at Connected Computing.

“Small sized tablet demand is declining as large smartphones/phablets continue to put pressure on small tablet demand. Accordingly, tablet vendors have focused their portfolios on the 10" to 13" segment and notebook sizing has moved to 13" and beyond for the most part."

"In addition to the shift toward larger screen sizes, detachable tablet shipments have more than doubled from 17 percent tablet market share in 2017 to 40 percent in 2020.”