TalkTalk hackers jailed for cyberattack

Two of the criminals behind the 2015 TalkTalk data breach have been sentenced to months in jail for their part in the attack.

Matthew Hanley, 23, and Connor Allsopp, 21, both from Tamworth in Staffordshire, had previously admitted to being part of a data breach that saw 1.6 million user accounts compromised.

Hanley is sentenced to 12 months in jail, while Allsopp got eight months.

Sentencing, Judge Anuja Dhir QC said they were "individuals of extraordinary talent", the BBC reports. "I'm sure that your actions caused misery and distress to the many thousands of the customers at TalkTalk," she said.

The company said that the incident was, "significant and sustained”, as it suffered at least three data breaches that were disclosed. In November 2016, a teenager pleaded guilty to seven charges of hacking, two of which were related to the October 2015 TalkTalk breach.

The teenager responsible for the hack admitted that he was unaware of the consequences of his actions at the time of the hack, saying: “I didn't really think of the consequences at the time. I was just showing off to my mates.”

TalkTalk was fined £400,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) following the hack and had its reputation tarnished. The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham reiterated her frustration with the telecom's ability to protect its customers online, saying: “TalkTalk's failure to implement the most basic cyber security measures allowed hackers to penetrate TalkTalk's systems with ease.”

