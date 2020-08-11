Teachers feel unprepared to tackle cybersecurity issues

Teachers, who were forced to give online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown, are worried their employers haven’t done enough to protect them from potential cybersecurity threats.

This is according to a new report from Internet Matters and ESET, based on a poll of 1,000 teachers. The report found that the majority (51 percent) were either unsure, or disagreed that their school was well equipped to handle issues related to cybersecurity.

While a third have had no guidance from schools on cybersecurity in the past year, only a fifth have received any form of training. Further, almost half of teachers (45 percent) said they felt their pupils knew more about cybersecurity than they did.

Of those that did receive training, meanwhile, almost all (96 percent) claimed it was a useful exercise.

“The research highlights how online safety needs to remain a top priority for parents as tech is playing an even bigger role in children’s lives,” said Carolyn Bunting, Internet Matters CEO.

“Following lockdown, children are relying on their devices to socialize, for their downtime and increasingly, for their education. We’re urging parents to familiarize themselves with cybersecurity risks head-on this summer as children’s use of connected devices is on the rise and devices remain vital to their education when they return to lessons.”