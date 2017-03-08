TeamViewer introduces Blizz, a new conferencing solution

TeamViewer is looking for a piece of Amazon Chime's pie as it introduces a competitor, Blizz by TeamViewer. Announced recently, Blizz by TeamViewer is a dedicated web conferencing and collaboration solution, aimed at the needs of small and medium sized businesses and mid enterprise organisations.

The product is available as of today, and comes in three plans with different functionalities.

Among the key advantages of Blizz by TeamViewer, the company singled out the possiblity of starting meetings instantly, being secure, allowing up to 300 participants, dialing in via a telephone line, and HD videocalls.

“We felt there was a lack of innovation in the web conferencing and online collaboration arena,” said Kornelius Brunner, Chief Innovation Officer at TeamViewer. “Most users are still burdened with cumbersome, archaic enterprise tools. However, these tools do not focus enough on the user. In fact, they even present obstacles and prevent instant and effortless connectivity. So we removed that and made sure Blizz by TeamViewer is fast, feels light, and basically needs no setup. At the same time, we could leverage our experience and market-leading technology to deliver innovation with solidity, not only in terms of speed and screen sharing quality but also in regards to security. While most solutions provide only partial encryption, we made sure our product comes with true end-to-end encryption.”

