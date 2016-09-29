Tech giants (minus Apple) partner up on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to gather momentum in a range of industries and now some of the world's biggest technology companies have joined forces to advance our understanding of AI.

Prominent names including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, and Facebook have come together to form the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society, dedicated to studying and creating best practices for AI technologies in an open manner to foster collaboration.

"We believe that artificial intelligence technologies hold great promise for raising the quality of people’s lives," it says on the website, "and can be leveraged to help humanity address important global challenges such as climate change, food, inequality, health, and education."

The organisation has also said that it will "conduct research, recommend best practices, and publish research under an open license in areas such as ethics, fairness and inclusivity; transparency, privacy, and interoperability; collaboration between people and AI systems; and the trustworthiness, reliability and robustness of the technology."

As you probably noticed, the big name missing from the list at the moment is Apple. However, Eric Horvitz - managing director of Microsoft's Redmond Research lab and currently serving as one of the project's interim co-chairmen - believes they won't be far behind: "I know they're enthusiastic about this effort, and I'd hope to see them join."

Whilst the general public may still have mixed feeling about the future of Artificial Intelligence, it's becoming ever-clearer that such technologies will play a prominent role in our daily lives. This new project will surely speed up that progress.

