Tech industry disruptors getting a taste of their own medicine

Funny as it may sound, disruptive technologies are actually capable of disrupting technology companies, as well.

KPMG’s new report says less than a third of global technology companies are ‘very prepared’ to address these new technologies. The conclusion is simple – it doesn’t matter which industry you’re in – if you don’t notice new trends early enough, be prepared for a rough ride.

Out of 580 senior executives which were polled for the report, more than a third (38 per cent) said they saw new trends ‘too late’. Two thirds (67 per cent) said it had a positive impact on their industry, and out of that number, 46 per cent said they invested in new technologies earlier than their competitors. Tech firms are most worried about non-tech companies turning tech.

Of those that saw disruptions in a negative light, 61 per cent said it is because of new competitors joining the race, from other industries.

“In a reversal of roles, the disruptors have become the disrupted. The speed at which things are changing, optimism is being replaced with concerns for technology executives,” said Tudor Aw, UK head of technology sector at KPMG.

“With software increasingly core to every kind of business, from retailers to healthcare providers, technology firms are being disrupted by everyone,” he added. “Being a fast and early mover is not necessarily about entering a market before others. Today, it can also mean being quick to adopt and exploit the power of disruptive technologies, in products, marketing, manufacturing and operations.”

