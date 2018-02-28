UK technology industry lacking diversity in job offers

Whilst men are very interested in a career in the technology sector, women are not so much, according to a new report.

Findings from Tech City UK, based on a poll of 1,000 young people and 80,000 Reddit posts found that men find the IT sector very appealing. More than a third (36 per cent) of them aspire to work in the sector. Those that don't usually claim that other sectors are more appealing.

When it comes to women, however, just 13 per cent are interested in working in the sector. The main reasons why they want to stay away is the lack of skills (45 per cent), and the lack of knowledge about technology (38 per cent). A quarter (24 per cent) said the tech sector is 'not for people like them'.

“It is heartening to see that technology remains a popular career choice for many young people. If our digital ecosystem is to thrive, it needs to engage the best and brightest minds of the next generation,” commented Dr George Windsor, senior insights manager, Tech City UK.

“This is why it is so concerning that technology is failing to attract young women. Diversity is crucial if we are to build world-beating technologies that can improve people’s lives. It is clear that more must be done, both by the technology industry, and in schools, to show young women that they are more than capable of excelling in this industry.”

He says that this needs to start by the age of 15, when “girls already doubt their abilities”.

