Tech is helping many workplaces become more diverse, a new Lenovo report suggests, adding that the workforce remains ‘split’ on automation and artificial intelligence.

Polling employees in the UK, half would agree that new tech is helping build a more diverse and more inclusive working environment. Technology can also be used to improve job opportunities and job quality, as many have said that tech either helped them find a new job, or helped them get something done quicker and with less trouble.

On the downside, however, is how we perceive automation and artificial intelligence. More workers in the UK are against (37 per cent) automating boring and repetitive tasks than for (33 per cent).

We mostly fear that new tech could “eliminate” our jobs. Among those that do embrace automation, they are mostly looking forward to removing time-consuming tasks from their roles, such as paperwork, timesheets and invoicing, but also notetaking, cleaning and organising.

We also agree that tech companies should contribute to the common good, strengthening economies and creating new jobs.

“While it’s easy to get caught up in some of the legitimate concerns about technology’s potential impact on workers, it’s even easier to forget how many incredible things that our tech devices are doing to make our jobs easier and more rewarding,” commented Bob O'Donnell, President and Chief Analyst, TECHnalysis Research.

“The benefits that tech devices enable - from immediate face-to-face conversations with colleagues all over the world to the simplification and automation of tedious tasks - are having a significantly more profound impact on today’s workplace than anything we’ve seen before. The future they will enable promises to make our work environments even more interesting and productive.”