Tech is playing a key role in building the workplace of tomorrow

Technology is profoundly changing how we work, and businesses need to adapt to the new paradigm, or essentially – perish.

According to Dell Technologies and VMware, one of the way businesses can adapt is by establishing a Future of Work strategy, a strategic approach to latest innovations and work concepts.

However, the latest report from these two companies says less than a third (29 per cent) have such a strategy in place.

Of those that do have such a strategy in place, half consider employee training the top initiative. These educations help employees get up to speed with the latest digital skill requirements.

Almost half (46 per cent) agree that redesigning the office space is integral, while 48 per cent have created security policies around flexible and remote working, which are in line with the modern workforce.

“There are great examples of companies who have adopted a holistic approach to the Future of Work and their success highlights the importance of this approach to today’s workforce. More European companies need to consider this enterprise-wide strategy,” says Therese Cooney, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

“The future workplace shouldn’t be created to solely fit the needs of the company, but also the people who drive it. We need to equip employees with the right digital skills, technology and security safeguards in an environment which helps them grow and succeed with improved collaboration, productivity and flexibility.”

