Tech skills are in demand, salaries on the rise

The technology skills gap is working well for those already in the industry, as the salaries for these positions just keep going up. According to a new Dice report, tech jobs have seen an increase of five per cent, on average, in salaries, in the last 12 months.

The highest average pay was spotted for Programme Managers, with these positions getting a six per cent increase in salaries, up to £78,847 for permanent roles. Contractors have day rates of £600 now, 1.5 per cent up, compared to last year.

The biggest jump, however, goes to Security Analysts and Senior Java Developers, both of which have seen an 11 per cent increase. PHP devs have also seen an 11 per cent jump for contractor rates, going up to £359 per day. The capital has most tech roles available, followed by the South East and the North East.

“Even in these largely uncertain economic times, the tech industry still appears to be robust in the face of many wider challenges,” said Jamie Bowler, Marketing Director at Dice Europe.

“The average salaries of tech professionals across both permanent and contract roles continue to show steady growth on both a quarterly and annual basis, which can only be a good sign from the market.”

“With the government just last week announcing plans to invest £1.9bn in the UK’s cybersecurity strategy, coupled with high-profile cases of hacking such as the Tesco Bank outage this week – it is perhaps unsurprising that there is a large boost of demand for cyber-security skills since last year.”

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa