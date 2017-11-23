Tech Talent Charter gets Government funding, expands list of signatories

The Tech Talent Charter has received government funding as help to tackle gender imbalance in the UK technology industry. Also, it now counts 90 signatories, it was announced earlier today. The list of signatory companies now expands to HP, CA, BBC and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

Matt Hancock, Minister of State for Digital said: "You can't catch all the fish if you only fish in half the pool. Yet our tech industry is still too male dominated, in fact and in culture. We want to see equal opportunities for men and women in one of the fastest growing areas of life, and we want to see Britain's tech industry using the talents of the whole nation. So we funded this fantastic initiative to help tackle the gender divide in technology jobs to end the gender divide, which is wrong in principle and wrong in practice.

"As part of the Digital Strategy we committed to work with industry on the Tech Talent Charter so everyone can access exciting technology careers.

"The charter gives organisations tangible actions and principles they can adopt and I encourage all organisations employing tech specialists to sign up."

The Tech Talent Charter is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that is part of the UK Digital Strategy. DCMS has provided the Tech Talent Charter with a grant to support its early-stage development. The announcement tells nothing of the amount of funding received.

Finding and keeping tech talent is a growing pain for companies in the UK. According to recent research, the UK will need up to a million skilled tech workers by 2020. Female workers have a crucial role to play, however the representation of females in important roles currently sits at 17 per cent.

Image Credit: GaudiLab / Shutterstock