Tech workers are struggling with increased workloads

The Covid-19 pandemic has led people to use the internet more than ever before, placing IT workers across the globe under unprecedented pressure.

A new report from recruitment consultancy and IT outsourcing company Harvey Nash states that more than half (55 percent) of IT professionals have had to manage larger workloads over the past year, resulting in various mental health issues.

However, on a positive note, they are receiving plenty of support from their employers, both financial and in terms of wellness.

Polling 1,700 IT professionals for the report, Harvey Nash found that more than a third (36 percent) had earned a pay rise in the past 12 months. At the same time, almost two-thirds (64 percent) experienced pay freezes and cuts.

When it comes to mental health, three in four worried about their frame of mind, with pressure increasingly significantly in 2020. The majority, however, said that their employers were quite supportive towards employees, while the number of organizations considered unsupportive dropped by almost a quarter.

As a result, a greater number of tech workers described themselves as "happy" in 2020, compared to the year before. The happiest tech workers reside in the US, working in either retail and leisure or architecture. Tech workers in Switzerland are generally the most unhappy.

One of the main reasons for this newfound job satisfaciton seems to be flexible working practices. Before the pandemic, less than half of tech workers globally worked from home. But today, three-quarters of tech workers want to continue working remotely at least three days a week after the pandemic subsides.