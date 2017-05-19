Tech workers increasingly joining units outside IT

IT professionals are becoming an increasingly common presence outside of the traditional IT departments, new research has found.

According to CompTIA,it seems executives are calling for specialised skills, faster reflexes and more teamwork in their workers.

According to the report, a fifth (21 per cent) of CFOs said they have a dedicated tech role in their department. Those roles include business scientists, analysts, and software developers. There are also hybrid positions – in part technical, but also focused on the business itself.

“This isn’t a case of rogue IT running rampant or CIOs and their teams becoming obsolete,” said Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis, CompTIA. “Rather, it signals that a tech-savvier workforce is populating business units and job roles.”

It is not just business units, as marketing departments are also adding technical roles, with social media managers and digital marketing managers being most mentioned. System admins, data analysts, web analytics specialists, marketing technologists, and database administrators are also mentioned.

Among logistics and sales, roles that require tech staff include project management, data analytics and database administration.

The report also claims that the units that have tech staff are also growing. Almost four in ten said their business units foots its own tech bills. Despite being more autonomous than before, they still work with their IT sector.

