Technology expertise is in seriously high demand

There are now 42 percent more job ads for technology-related positions in the UK, compared to before the pandemic, a new report states.

The online recruitment company Adzuna, which released these figures as part of London Tech Week, claims a surge in investment in the UK IT sector over the past year contributed heavily to the spike in demand.

In the first half of this year, UK startups and small businesses raised almost $18.5 billion. And those looking for a new job opportunity can choose between 42,000 startups and almost 10,000 technology corporations across the UK.

The cities of Preston, Cardiff and Edinburgh have witnessed a particularly strong spike in demand, the report said. There are 30 percent more job ads in Edinburgh, compared to 2018, and 53 percent more in Preston.

"Companies from Cornwall in the South West to Dundee in the North are increasing their digital teams, from large multinationals to burgeoning startups," said Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna.

"We're seeing an uptick in demand for non-tech roles at digital companies too as businesses scale up. The challenge will be ensuring there is enough skilled talent to go around."

Among all the different IT-related roles, software developers were most in-demand, followed by data scientists. A junior software developer can expect a yearly salary of around $36,000.