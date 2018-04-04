Telefónica to integrate IoT devices into Microsoft Azure

Telefónica and Microsoft Azure IoT have just announced a collaboration agreement.

The two companies will be working together in three main areas, which include product integration, joint go-to market, and innovation.

Telefonica says that today’s IoT solutions are fairly mainstream, from the consumer’s perspective. But when it comes to companies, unreliable services and problems with data flow traceability are all too common. By integrating Microsoft Azure IoT Suite, Telefonica expects to offer its customers easy, secure and reliable connection between their IoT devices and the Azure IoT Hub.

“The purpose of this integration is to solve customer issues when streaming data from device to cloud, leveraging on network authentication and identity to offer a zero-touch device provisioning, reducing device complexity and required customization” explains Vicente Muñoz, Chief IoT Officer of Telefónica.

The two companies have jointly developed an IoT preconfigured solution. Besides, Telefónica also said it will integrate its IoT connectivity platform APIs with Azure IoT Device Twins, which will create a single interface for SW development and standard components in Azure.

“Partnering with Telefónica will provide Telefónica´s customer base with end-to-end IoT solutions covering both Telefónica´s managed connectivity services and Microsoft´s leading cloud-based IoT SaaS and PaaS capabilities with an integrated approach on Security, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence,” concluded Ana Alonso, director Enterprise Customers from Microsoft Spain.

