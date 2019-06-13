Telegram hit by huge DDoS attack

Popular chat app Telegram has been taken offline by an enormous DDoS attack, reportedly because it was used by Chinese protesters to organise and plan the demonstrations that are currently taking place in Hong Kong.

The messenger company tweeted that its service was taken down, with some 200 million users across the Americas and “some other countries” feeling the blow.

For those unfamiliar with a DDoS attack, it’s short for Distributed Denial of Service, and it works by sending huge amounts of unnecessary requests, to the point when the servers just can’t handle the traffic any more. It can’t affect the data stored on the servers and, as Telegram confirmed, the data is indeed safe.

The South China Morning Post recently reported that a Telegram group administrator, whose group counted upwards of 30,000 members, was arrested for ‘conspiracy to commit public nuisance’. He was arrested on Tuesday, for allegedly planning to storm the Legislative Council Complex and block nearby streets.

Apparently, the people are protesting a proposed bill that would allow the government extradition of criminal suspects to China for trial. Chinese state-backed media, the China Daily, claims the protests are in support of the proposed bill.

Telegram’s service was disrupted for approximately an hour.

