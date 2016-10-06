The Alan Turing Institute gets $5 million Microsoft Azure credits to work on data science

During the Microsoft Transform event, which took place in London this morning, it was unveiled that the Alan Turing Institute will receive Microsoft Azure cloud computing credits in the amount of $5 million, to support further research into data science.

Attending the event, IT Pro Portal understood that the Azure platform will be used by researchers at the institute to perform computer-intensive operations, including data analytics at scale, data visualisation and machine learning.

Various topics will be covered, from financial services challenges, to smart cities, to engineering, security, or drawing on mathematical representations. According to the Institute’s Director, Andrew Blake, more than 100 members of staff will soon begin work at the Alan Turing institute. Various professionals, from computer scientists to machine learning experts and mathematicians, all will work to advance data science, he added.

“Azure cloud services will provide our data scientists with an easily accessible platform where they can prototype ideas with a fast turnaround of results, complementing local computing facilities available in the Institute’s five founding universities, and national resources such as the supercomputer ARCHER supported by EPSRC,” Blake added.

“We are delighted that Microsoft is enabling access to Azure cloud services, and supporting this crucial element of our research infrastructure.” Joseph Sirosh, Corporate Vice President of the Data Group at Microsoft, commented.

“We are proud to be working closely with the Alan Turing Institute to show how AI, machine learning and data science can be applied in novel ways to real-world problems. We are excited to be enabling researchers to do their best work by providing access to the state-of-the-art capabilities in Microsoft Azure.”

The Institute will join more than 1,000 customers who have already signed up to use Microsoft’s cloud computing services from its new UK data centres that were opened at the beginning of September.

The Alan Turing Institute is the UK’s national centre for data science. It was founded in 2015 as a joint venture by a number of universities, and is headquartered at the British Library in the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter.

Image Credit: IT Pro Portal