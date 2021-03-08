The Apple iMac Pro will soon be no more

Late last week, Apple confirmed that it is discontinuing its iMac Pro range of personal computers, as per a report from MacRumors.

Consumers eager to get their hands on one of these devices will only be able to do so (through official channels) while supplies last. All upgrade options have already been removed.

According to MacRumors, the 27-inch iMac (released six months ago) is the preferred choice of Apple customers. But for those looking for more customization options and expandability, the iMac Pro is the superior choice.

The current version of the iMac also comes with a 10-core 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, as well as AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics. It also comes with a 1080p camera and 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

However, a new iteration of the iMac is rumored to hit the shelves “later this year”. It is expected to carry the next-gen Apple processor (the M1), as well as design based on the Pro Display XDR. Those who were waiting for an iMac Pro powered by Apple silicon will probably be out of luck.