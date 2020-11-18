The first generation of digital-natives are assuming leadership roles, driving transformation

The first generation of digital natives - those that have grown up with technology - have started to assume leadership roles in the workplace, driving organizational transformation along the way.

This is according to a new report from LinkedIn's B2B Institute and GlobalWebIndex, called Work in BETA: The Rising B2B Decision Maker.

Digital natives in leadership roles - a group the report calls BETAs (Blurred work-life boundaries, Evolving mindset, Tech natives with a soft spot for Activism) - are the first cohort to do most of their work on smartphones, instead of desktop PCs. They are the “always on” generation, spending on average 3.5 hours a day on their smartphone, compared to roughly two hours for other groups.

They also have more emails, meetings and apps than any other group analyzed. On a typical workday, they receive 32 emails and go through at least three meetings. In a year, they get more than 8,000 emails and sit through almost 800 meetings.

They're also the most interested in learning and improving - and expect to move higher up the corporate ladder as a result - and strive more fiercely for job satisfaction.

But this is not without consequence. Some said they regularly work late, with 15 percent “always” working overtime.

“Those with a home office find it easier to switch off at the end of the day, feel better equipped to separate home life from work, and are less concerned about the impact that home working can have on mental health,” said Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer, GWI.

“The need or desire to work extra hours is a long-established issue for business professionals, but in 2020 – when so many workers are working remotely for an extended period of time – it’s a behavior with heightened implications, especially for the BETA working in her/his bedroom in a shared apartment.”