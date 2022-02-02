The 'Great Resignation' is creating increased security risk

For almost three-quarters (71 percent) of IT leaders, the “Great Resignation” has led to an increase in cybersecurity risk, a report from security firm Tessian suggests.

Surveying some 2,000 employees in the US and the UK, Tessian found that when people quit their jobs to move elsewhere, a third (29 percent) take sensitive data with them to their new positions. In fact, almost half (45 percent) of IT leaders have seen data infiltration incidents rise in the last year.

Not all people are equally interested in taking data with them, though. Those in the marketing industry are most likely to do so (63 percent), followed by those in HR and IT (37 percent).

The reasons vary, but are more or less in line with what one might expect: 58 percent think the information will help them in their new job, 53 percent think the data belongs to them as they’ve worked on it, while 44 percent wanted to share the data with their new employer.

This is a major problem that’s only going to get worse this year, Tessian hints. The report states that more than half (55 percent) are planning to leave their jobs this year, with 39 percent already looking for a new opportunity.

“While some people do take documents with malicious intent, many don’t even realize that what they are doing is wrong,” said Josh Yavor, Chief Information Security Officer at Tessian.

“Organizations have a duty to clearly communicate expectations regarding data ownership, and we need to recognize where there might be a breakdown in communication which has led to a cultural acceptance of employees taking documents when they leave.”