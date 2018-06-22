Younger workers often to blame for cyberattacks

If senior executives in the UK are to be believed, the young workforce is the main culprit for cybersecurity incidents.

A new report by Centrify polling 1,000 workers aged 18 – 24, as well as 500 decision makers in the UK, the report says more than a third of execs are pointing their fingers towards the young.

Younger workers, on the other hand, are doing very little to dispel this negative image. More than a third can access all files on a network (instead of only those necessary for work), a fifth needs to request access, and 43 per cent have said to have access to only those files they need.

The biggest problem is password sharing. More than half (56 per cent) of senior execs worry about this (mal)practice. More than a quarter (29 per cent) change the passwords at their own free will, and 15 per cent have shared them with their colleagues.

Besides sharing passwords, seniors also worry what the young ones might post on their social media profiles, and if such posts could damage the company image. On the other hand, a fifth of workers doesn't care how their posting affects the company. Eighteen per cent have said to have posted things that could compromise employers' security and privacy policies.

“Some may think of younger workers as always online, always ready to share information and perhaps not being as concerned about privacy or security as older workers, but we must remember they are the business leaders of tomorrow and we must help not hinder them,” comments Barry Scott, CTO EMEA, Centrify.

“While it’s clear that employers are concerned about this new generation entering the workforce – and see them as a potential risk to both the business and brand – these same companies are perhaps guilty of not putting in place the right security processes, policies and technologies. If you give employees access to any information at any time from any place, or fail to enforce strict password and security policies, they are likely to take full advantage, putting both their own jobs at risk as well as the company itself."

