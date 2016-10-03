The National Cyber Security Centre HQ officially opens

The UK's new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has officially opened as part of the GCHQ that will aid the government in delivering advice on how best to tackle cyber security issues.

The NCSC will be based in London in the Nova office and shopping complex located near Victoria Station. It was announced last year that the centre would be based in Cheltenham at GCHQ. Though that is no longer case, the NCSC will also have offices there.

The NCSC will have a staff of 700 and half of these employees will occupy the new headquarters. They will begin moving into the building later this year and in early 2017. The NCSC will have specialist teams dedicated to the City, Whitehall, intelligence and security services, energy, telecoms and other areas that are critical to the national infrastructure.

The first task of the NCSC will be to work alongside the Bank of England in order to provide advice for the financial sector to help it better manage cyber-security in a more effective way.

Matthew Hancock, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General, said: “In establishing the National Cyber Security Centre we are creating a body devoted to cyber-security and this will transform the UK's approach to an issue that affects us all. This important work with the Bank of England is paramount to ensuring that businesses of all shapes and sizes understand the threats and what they can do to mitigate them.”

“We'll do this by informing the entire business community and public sector about emerging threats, providing support when attacks happen and educating everyone on how best to stay safe online.”

The director of GCHQ, Robert Hannigan released an official statement in which he praised the NCSC's CEO Ciaran Martin and shared his thoughts on what the organisation could accomplish, saying: “Given the industrial-scale theft of intellectual property from our companies and universities, as well as the numerous phishing and malware scams that waste time and money, the National Cyber Security Centre shows that the UK is focusing its efforts to combat the threats that exist online.”

“Ciaran will be an excellent Chief Executive who will ensure that the NCSC will continue the outstanding work done by all of the existing organisations to protect national security and our economic success.”

Image Credit: Deepadesigns / Shutterstock