The pandemic has driven a boom in industrial IoT

The Covid-19 pandemic has facilitated significant growth in both Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) adoption, new research suggests.

Mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat recently polled 450 professionals from various industries to discover their thoughts and plans surrounding IoT, and discovered “huge progress” from 2020 to 2021.

According to the paper, more than three quarters (77 percent) have now fully deployed at least one IoT project, with almost half (41 percent) achieving the milestone in the twelve-month period starting Q2 2020. The remaining 23 percent aren’t sitting idly, though; they are either testing their IoT projects, or plan to deploy one in the next year and a half.

More than four in five (84 percent) are speeding up (or planning to speed up) their IoT adoption, mostly to cope with the effects of the pandemic. Among adopters, almost half said Covid-19 was less likely to negatively impact their operations. What’s more, the majority said Covid-19 opened their eyes to the importance of IoT.

Mike Carter, Inmarsat President, believes that early IoT adopters are long-term winners.

“Those businesses implementing IoT technologies ahead of their competition and across their value chains are those who stand to win in the long-term,” he said, adding that IoT drives “significant uplifts in efficiency, sustainability and safety across global supply chains.”

Still, it’s not all smooth sailing.

“Connectivity, data management, skills shortages, security threats, and investment levels remain challenges as the world’s production and supply chains become increasingly digitalized and intertwined,” Carter concluded.