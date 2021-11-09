The pandemic has pushed cloud adoption to a new high

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed cloud adoption to new heights, and forced organizations to approach cloud more “aggressively”, a new O’Reilly report asserts.

Polling 2,834 respondents for the report, O’Reilly found that 90 percent of firms currently utilize cloud computing in some capacity.

With the percentage sitting at 88 just a year ago, O’Reilly argues that the adoption is “proceeding rapidly”. The firm also claims that the rise during the pandemic wasn’t surprising; after all, when keeping staff on-prem became impossible, cloud computing provided a way to maintain business continuity.

What’s more, at least 75 percent of respondents in virtually every industry worked for organizations using cloud. E-commerce, finance and banking, and software companies were the most proactive in that respect, the report added.

The speed and scale of cloud adoption is also ramping up. O’Reilly says organizations are approaching the practice “aggressively”, as almost half (48 percent) of respondents said they were looking to migrate at least 50 percent of their applications to the cloud in the coming year. A fifth of firms want to migrate everything.

For the majority of businesses (47 percent), their adoption strategy is simple: cloud first. This means whenever there is an opportunity to adopt cloud, they will jump at it.

For organizations that have already deployed cloud infrastructure, managing cost is the number one concern, followed by compliance issues.