The software development speed battle is hotting up across Europe

Two major market disruptors - the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit - are forcing UK businesses to accelerate their software development at a pace faster than anyone else in Europe. In this post-Brexit digital gold rush, most businesses are turning towards low-code platforms.

This is according to “The state of low-code 2021: A look back, the light ahead” report, published by low-code application development platform, Mendix. Polling 2,000 IT decision-makers and software developers globally for the report, the company found that 79 percent of businesses in the UK are currently planning to speed software development in the next two years.

The European average is 74 percent, while German average is 69 percent.

While some see Brexit and Covid-19 as disruptors, others see it as an opportunity. To seize it, many (especially in the UK) are turning to low-code platforms. In the country, 80 percent of businesses are already using it, compared to 74 percent elsewhere in Europe.

These “simple drag-and-drop solutions” are able to meet a number of business needs, the report further claims, including faster development and deployment. UK businesses are mostly using it to develop IoT, productivity and automation applications.

For Nick Ford, VP of product and solutions marketing for Mendix, the pivot towards low-code is a welcome sight, especially considering the growing problem of underskilled workers.

“There still remains a talent crunch in the UK that isn’t going away anytime soon,” he explains. “This is why so many UK businesses are adopting low-code, instead of trying to hire expensive developers that are in short supply. Low-code puts software development in the hands of citizen developers who already exist within business, providing them with the tools they need to build applications and solve business problems.”